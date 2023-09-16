AEW Star Eddie Kingston Pulled From Saturday Indie Show, Replaced By Lance Archer

In the lead-up to the "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" special next week, one of the hottest programs involves Eddie Kingston and Claudio Castagnoli, who will look to finally settle their differences once and for all at New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium with Castagnoli's Ring of Honor World Championship and Kingston's NJPW Strong Openweight Championship both in the line in a winner-takes-all match.

The pair have been going back and forth since Castagnoli made his AEW debut last year at Forbidden Door, teaming for a brief period in the 2022 edition of Blood & Guts but never fully reconciling their issues dating back to their days in CHIKARA, ROH, and beyond, with Kingston remaining a popular figure among the hardcore audience.

Unfortunately for Kingston's fans in Cleveland, Ohio, "The Mad King" will be unavailable for an upcoming independent date just days before "Grand Slam," with an announcement made on social media by Absolute Intense Wrestling revealing the New Yorker would be replaced for the September 16 show by fellow AEW star, Lance Archer.

Unfortunately due to circumstances beyond our control Eddie Kingston will no longer be appearing tomorrow night, Lance Archer will now take his place and will be in non-tournament action.

9/16 AIW – JT Lightning Invitational Tournament Night 2

Tickets:https://t.co/aTO4Pg32oN pic.twitter.com/J4cSkHt8Qj — Absolute Intense Wrestling (@aiwrestling) September 15, 2023

At this stage, there is nothing to suggest that Kingston won't appear for AEW on the September 20 episode of "Dynamite" in his home region despite pulling out of the AIW booking. The change may be an indication that Kingston will appear during Saturday night's "AEW Collision" to further build the hype for his title match against Castagnoli.

Archer has appeared sporadically for AEW over recent months, with his last match coming in a losing effort against now-former AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy at July's "Battle of the Belts" event.