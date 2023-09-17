Edge And WWE Reportedly 'Far Apart' On Money In Latest Contract Talks

On the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer spoke about one of the things that has stalled Edge in re-signing with WWE. According to Meltzer, it's money issues. (h/t WNCO for the transcription).

"It's the same thing with Edge and [Drew] McIntyre. Not that those deals are dead in WWE, but they're not close on money. And that's where it stands. It's not like somebody, you know, whatever these people ask for. It's not like it's a rubber stamp even though WWE is loaded with money. Tony's running a business. WWE is running a business. They have an idea of a salary scale. WWE can afford anything and anyone, but they're not. They have a mental salary scale of what people in certain positions get. And some of the guys want more or think that they deserve something commensurate to people that the company thinks are higher level and they think they're at the same level of. So that's kind of the situation. And it goes again on both sides."

Edge had his farewell match on the August 18 edition of "WWE SmackDown," where he defeated Sheamus. Since then, there have been rumors swirling around that he is going to join his former WWE World Tag Team Championship partner and current AEW star Christian Cage in All Elite Wrestling. It's also interesting to note that Cage signed a new AEW contract — during the All Out post-scrum, he revealed that he signed a "big fat contract."

The AEW rumors were in full force when Edge was removed from WWE's internal roster earlier this week, though it wasn't long after that WWE put him back on their internal roster. Edge has addressed his contract expiring and noted that he did have an "extension" in his inbox.