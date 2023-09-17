Mogul Embassy To Defend Titles Against The Young Bucks And Adam Page On AEW Rampage

The Ring of Honor World Six Man Tag Team Champions The Mogul Embassy ("The Machine" Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona) have three new opponents after this past Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision." During the show, The Young Bucks and "Hangman" Adam Page called out the champs and demanded a match next Friday for the "AEW Rampage: Grand Slam" event. The match was later confirmed and added to the September 22 show.

On the September 13 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Page defeated "The Machine" and in the post-match, he called out Swerve Strickland, who for most of the match watched from the ramp. Strickland said he wanted a match against Page at the WrestleDream event on October 1. While he was speaking, "The Machine" attacked Page from behind, but the Bucks were there to save him with a superkick. Matt and Nick Jackson also superkicked Prince Nana.

It's worth noting that the Bucks and Page have held the titles together before in their careers with their reign lasting from August 2017 to March 2018. Matt and Nick were also champions with now-current WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes in 2018, and their reign lasted from July to November.

Cage, Kaun, and Liona have held the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Titles since defeating Dalton Castle and The Boys at Final Battle in December 2022. One of their last title defenses was against Action Andretti, Darius Martin, and Lee Johnson on the August 31 episode of "ROH on HonorClub."

The other matches set for the "AEW Rampage: Grand Slam" special, include AEW Trios Champions The Acclaimed and Daddy A** defending against the Dark Order, and Christian Cage and Luchasaurus versus Darby Allin and Sting.