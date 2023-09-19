Dominik Mysterio Says To Live Up To His Last Name He Had To 'Get Through' WWE HOF Dad

Dominik Mysterio has admitted that neither he nor his father, Rey Mysterio, were interested in facing each other, and has explained why he eventually agreed.

Dominik faced off against Rey at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year, in what was the first time that the father-son duo wrestled each other in the ring. Dominik was unsuccessful in the match against his Hall of Fame father but insisted in a recent interview with "Metro" that he needed to get "through" his father to be worthy of the Mysterio name.

"But then things change, Judgment Day happened and I kinda came to the realization that if I wanted to live up to the Mysterio name, or pass the Mysterio name, or even hold onto the Mysterio name and take it and run with it, I had to get through him," Mysterio said.

The Judgment Day member feels that his feud with his father has ended, but hasn't ruled out a possible rematch in the future. It's unlikely, though, that it will happen anytime soon as Dominik is on "WWE Raw," while Rey is on "WWE SmackDown." Rey had said in 2021 that WWE had plans for him to face his son, but they both agreed that it wasn't a good idea.

Dominik attributed his loss at "The Show of Shows" to the interference of Bad Bunny, who came to the aid of Rey after Judgment Day members tried to help Dominik. While Judgment Day was in Dominik's corner at the show, LWO helped Rey, and Bad Bunny later interfered, grabbing a chain that Dominik was going to use on Rey. Rey eventually got the win after landing the 619 and frog splash.

The match between Rey and Dominik Mysterio was the second time a father-son duo faced each other at WrestleMania, with the previous instance occurring at WrestleMania 17 when Vince McMahon faced Shane McMahon.