Backstage News On Planned Timeline For John Cena's Current WWE Run

The WWE Universe has been enjoying John Cena being back in the fold in recent weeks, seeing him mix it up with the likes of LA Knight, The Miz, and Jimmy Uso, but how long should people expect to actually be able to see him?

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," the 16-time World Champion is expected to be around on WWE television until early November at the earliest. Whether he will be showing up every single week remains to be seen, and there is a chance that he could end up sticking around for longer. Cena has been able to appear lately due to the writer's strike in Hollywood, meaning that there is no acting work available. If that continues for a longer stretch, Cena's time working actively with WWE could also extend.

So far, Cena has mainly been used in a non-competitive role, but he did compete for around 30 seconds after "WWE SmackDown" this week, working a dark tag team match. He is currently being advertised for the upcoming Saudi Arabia premium live event on November 4, which could signal his final appearance before heading back to Hollywood. WWE has typically brought in big names for events in Riyadh, with Cena having appeared in the past.

Prior to that is WWE Fastlane, which takes place in October, but his status for that show is currently unclear. The WWE legend could end up being involved in the show like he was at WWE Payback, where he worked as the host and special guest referee for LA Knight's match against The Miz.