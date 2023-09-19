Video: AEW's MJF Recalls 'Pretty Traumatic Day' Singing On The Rosie O'Donnell Show

Before he was "The People's Scumbag," or AEW World Champion, MJF was just a kid with a dream. In what has since become a viral clip, MJF sat in front of Rosie O'Donnell on her eponymous morning show, and sang "You Are My Sunshine," a song popularized by Charles Mitchell and former Louisiana Governor James Davis.

"So here's the deal, pretty traumatic day for me," MJF told CBS New York. "Rosie O'Donnell — horrible person — I gave her a very fair flat fee. To this day, she owes me money. To this day, after I sang so well on her show. Still waiting for my check. It is what it is."

MJF is still grateful for the appearance, as it stands as proof of his stubborn determination to become a wrestler.

"I called my shot on her show, I wanted to be a professional wrestler," MJF said, cradling his custom Burberry-inspired AEW World Championship.

MJF's road to main eventing All In at Wembley Stadium began on the Rosie O'Donnell show, and now MJF returns to his home state of New York to defend his title. MJF will put his AEW World title on the line against ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe on Wednesday in Queens, NY, which is a short drive away from MJF's hometown of Oyster Bay, Long Island.

Joe earned the opportunity after he defeated Roderick Strong in the finals of a tournament to face the champion. As it stands, though, Joe will not put his title on the line in the match, much like he did when challenging "Real World Champion" CM Punk at All In.