AEW World Champion MJF Takes Aim At Multiple Baseball Figures At Mets Game

Ahead of AEW Grand Slam taking place in New York City this week, AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman appeared at the New York Mets game yesterday (via X) to promote the event. Along with plugging Grand Slam, MJF also shared some of his first reactions upon being shown photos of some of the Mets' biggest enemies.

"Chipper Jones — known as a bit of a Mets killer, but if you look into his eyes, you can tell he's a killer in real life," MJF said. "There is no way that man doesn't have a bunch of bodies hidden in his closet, along with a bunch of anabolics he used to cheat against the Mets back in the day, but I digress." Next up for MJF was former Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Chase Utley, with the AEW World Champion asking the MLB crowd to boo even louder.

"Chase Uttley — let's just call him Chase Ugly, okay?" MJF continued. "The guy's disgusting. He's grotesque. You can smell his breath all the way from the upper decks. Schmuck." Finally, MJF finished off by taking the Philadelphia Phanatic down a peg.

"By far the dumbest mascot in all of professional sports," MJF said. "Everybody knows there's only one mascot that matters, and his name is Mr. Met."

Over the last several months, there has been a noticeable shift in MJF's character, with the world champ leaning more toward the disposition of a hero rather than a villain. Still, MJF has maintained his sharp wit and edge, and it seems as though his never-ending barbs will stick around through any character development. MJF will surely hope to maintain his sense of humor as he defends the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe on AEW Dynamite tonight.