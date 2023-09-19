WWE Star Karrion Kross Celebrates Recognition Of Martial Arts Progress

Karrion Kross has been many things during his eventful wrestling career, from a man with little hair to now a man with long hair, to the White Rabbit in Lucha Underground, to a two-time "WWE NXT" Champion. And now Kross can add another thing to his growing resume; being a third-degree purple belt in martial arts.

On X, the "Joanie Loves Chachi" to Twitter's "Happy Days," RUDOS Brazillian Jiu Jitsu posted a tweet congratulating Kross on becoming a third-degree purple belt, also posting a video of the short ceremony. Kross himself would respond to the tweet shortly after, calling it "a good day at the office," before ending the tweet with the saying "your vibe is your tribe," in appreciation for his devotion to martial arts.

Promoted to 3rd degree tonight.

Good day at the office. Your vibe is your tribe 🔄🥋🔄 https://t.co/nZdu0ivFBg — Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) September 19, 2023

Kross has long had an affinity for martial arts and MMA, dating back to his time as a kid watching old martial arts films. Prior to entering the wrestling business in 2014, Kross trained in Sambo, a Russian form of MMA; he has since gone on to incorporate some MMA style into his wrestling career, most notably when he competed for Bloodsport prior to his two stints with WWE. While Kross' MMA activities are certainly keeping his free time busy, he's had plenty going on in WWE as well, despite some frustrations earlier this year. Most recently, Kross had been seen feuding with AJ Styles on "WWE SmackDown," defeating Styles' ally Karl Anderson once, though he would ultimately be defeated by Styles twice in singles action.