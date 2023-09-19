AEW Star Samoa Joe Digs Into Relationship With CM Punk, Addresses All In Fight

Ahead of his AEW World Championship challenge against MJF at Arthur Ashe Stadium tomorrow night, AEW star Samoa Joe had a conversation with the New York Post. Joe addressed his relationship with CM Punk in the interview, giving some of his thoughts on their match at AEW All In last month.

"I've always enjoyed the many minutes I've spent in the ring with Punk and to be able to revisit that at this point in our careers was a big thing for us both personally," Joe said. "It was good to get back in there and scrap around with him a bit and entertain a ton of people in the process."

Both Joe and Punk came up in the independent wrestling scene around the same time, and the pair would share the ring in promotions such as Ring of Honor and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. Both would later find their ways to WWE, but at completely separate points in time. Though Punk's time in AEW would be relatively short-lived, Joe was able to get back in the ring with Punk in July, and again at All In. Despite their close relationship in wrestling, Joe claims the topic rarely comes up in their normal conversations.

"For the most part, our relationship has been very — especially for these years — has been very non-wrestling related," Joe continued. "It's just been extraneous stuff outside of the world of wrestling and talking about life stuff."