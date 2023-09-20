Samoa Joe On Using WWE NXT Takeover Moment In AEW Feud With MJF: 'Why Fight The Flow?'

Joe also provided some insight into how the "NXT" segment between him and MJF came together, insinuating that the moment wasn't planned.

"I always feel like if you're gonna take up screen time, at least be somewhat interesting," Joe said. "We were walking down the hallway. He was maybe doing too good of a job trying to clear things out. I put him up into the wall. I think after everyone kind of took a look at it and had a hilarious chuckle, and it ended up sticking around and staying.

"I think it was close to live, where we had a little bit of a delay because we were running packages and stuff like that. By the time it got to the truck, it was gonna be broadcast pretty shortly afterward and they were all about it."

As for "Grand Slam," Joe has no illusions about the match being a cakewalk. He's prepared for anything the champ has to throw at him.

"I think he's at a point in his career now where he needs to find out how he stacks up against the most terrifying and most inopportune situations, and I think I present that to him," Joe said. "We'll see how he does."