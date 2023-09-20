Randy Orton Reportedly Seen At WWE Performance Center

Randy Orton could be on the verge of returning to a WWE ring.

According to "Fightful Select," "The Viper" has been at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this week, and the news of him attending the facility hasn't been much of a secret. Earlier this week, "Bodyslam.net" reported that Orton's bus was already parked at the facility, another indicator of the veteran wrestler preparing to get back on the road for WWE events.

While the report did not specify what Orton was doing at the facility, it's worth noting that he had not resumed in-ring training as of early August, and was not cleared to wrestle at the start of last month. In early August, several incorrect rumors suggested that Orton was nearing an in-ring comeback, but several WWE sources — and even a senior official — reiterated to "Fightful" that Orton had not been cleared to return.

Sources close to Orton have reportedly been "adamant" that the third-generation wrestler is determined to return to the ring following the back fusion surgery he underwent last November. This, despite "Cowboy" Bob Orton's shocking comments earlier this year, that doctors had advised his son to call it quits on his wrestling career.

Typically, when a talent shows up at the WWE PC, they are required to work out in some capacity — a strict rule imposed by coaches at the facility. As confirmed by Cody Rhodes recently, even The Undertaker — despite his retirement from in-ring competition — had been asked to work out during his brief visits. As such, it's safe to assume that Orton has been working out at the WWE PC this week.

Orton has not wrestled a match since he and Matt Riddle lost a WWE Tag Team Championship unification match to The Usos in May 2022.