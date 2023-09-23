AEW's Chris Jericho Laments Fans Focusing On The Negative

Over the last year, much attention has been paid to the backstage drama unfolding at All Elite Wrestling, with news of behind-the-scenes disagreements often overshadowing what happens onscreen. Speaking on the subject while appearing on "Busted Open Radio," AEW star Chris Jericho shared his thoughts on fan interest gravitating toward the negative side of things.

"It's wrestling, though, man, you know? It's only rock and roll," Jericho said, referencing The Rolling Stones. "People like to focus on [the] negative. I remember when I got into a fight with Goldberg in Milwaukee, it was out on whatever version of the internet was then 10 minutes later."

However, Jericho admits that things have gotten worse with the rise of social media. While there are plenty of positive things happening in AEW, Jericho feels that those are drowned out by the negativity. The AEW star said that the company is aware of the issues they've been dealing with, and noted that those problems have been "rectified."

"Out of those 81,000 people, how many people know what ever happened, or ever really care?" Jericho continued. "The hardcore [fans], and the journalists, and the guys who do this care, and we should. But there's also fans — not just 81,000, but how about being number one on cable, once again, four weeks in a row?"

When asked by co-host Bully Ray whether the company is better now than it was a month ago, Jericho replied with a definitive yes. Though his name never came up in the conversation, there's no denying who the elephant in the room was here: CM Punk. Punk was fired from AEW last month after an alleged altercation backstage at AEW All In between himself and Jack Perry, with AEW co-owner Tony Khan feeling physically threatened as well.