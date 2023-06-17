Will AEW Backstage Drama Between CM Punk & The Elite Spill Into TV Storylines?

Ever since reports emerged of a backstage conflict in AEW between CM Punk and members of The Elite, many fans have held out hope for a series of matches involving the performers. According to the recent ESPN interview with CM Punk, that possibility seems to be off the books — for now, at least.

The interview states that, despite Punk wanting to turn the conflict into matches, he has been told it isn't happening. Additionally, Punk cited unplanned onscreen comments from "Hangman" Adam Page as the beginning of the issues between himself and The Elite. The AEW star still feels the initial grievance that set things off has yet to be fully addressed.

"Now we all got to roll in the f***ing mud," Punk said. "And that never should have happened and has never been course-corrected. So I understand people want to say that, 'Oh, man, Punk is a dick.' Well yeah, because I'm defending myself and I will always defend myself. I'm open to have a full-blown f***ing sit-down powwow discussion with everybody about it. But it hasn't happened yet, and it's not because of my lack of trying."

Following the publication of the ESPN interview, a report from Fightful Select claimed that individuals "on Punk's side" remain optimistic that the company will turn the issues into a storyline and matches. However, officials at AEW have made it clear they have no intention to do so at this point.