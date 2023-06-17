Will AEW Backstage Drama Between CM Punk & The Elite Spill Into TV Storylines?
Ever since reports emerged of a backstage conflict in AEW between CM Punk and members of The Elite, many fans have held out hope for a series of matches involving the performers. According to the recent ESPN interview with CM Punk, that possibility seems to be off the books — for now, at least.
The interview states that, despite Punk wanting to turn the conflict into matches, he has been told it isn't happening. Additionally, Punk cited unplanned onscreen comments from "Hangman" Adam Page as the beginning of the issues between himself and The Elite. The AEW star still feels the initial grievance that set things off has yet to be fully addressed.
"Now we all got to roll in the f***ing mud," Punk said. "And that never should have happened and has never been course-corrected. So I understand people want to say that, 'Oh, man, Punk is a dick.' Well yeah, because I'm defending myself and I will always defend myself. I'm open to have a full-blown f***ing sit-down powwow discussion with everybody about it. But it hasn't happened yet, and it's not because of my lack of trying."
Following the publication of the ESPN interview, a report from Fightful Select claimed that individuals "on Punk's side" remain optimistic that the company will turn the issues into a storyline and matches. However, officials at AEW have made it clear they have no intention to do so at this point.
Punk's Outlook on Collision
It seems, for the time being, Punk and The Elite are set to occupy different shows, with Punk primarily appearing on "AEW Collision" while Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and Page mostly stick to "AEW Dynamite." However, it's possible that WBD officials believe Punk will still appear on "Dynamite" from time to time, with the two factions switching shows on the weeks in question.
Joining Punk on "Collision" will be AEW stars like Miro, Thunder Rosa, Andrade El Idolo, and Scorpio Sky — all talent who haven't occupied a prominent place on "Dynamite" in quite some time. Additionally, the company's champions are expected to appear on both shows, and reports of a potential roster split seem to have been largely overblown. Speaking about the prospect of the new Saturday night show, Punk seemed optimistic.
"With more TV time, you're only going to see guys like Hobbs and Starks, people who I think have the potential to do what an MJF has done with his television time but they haven't been able to be positioned because a guy like MJF gets a big lion share of television time, because he earned it," the AEW star said. "We just need to do a better job of spotlighting so many different guys, and this is, for a lot of guys, sink or swim. Now it's just like — well, now's the time. You're going to have to really bust your ass and prove why we're giving you this spotlight and this TV time."