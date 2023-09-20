Angelina Love Returns To ROH For Big Match On Thursday

While ROH has certainly had lots of changes since Tony Khan first purchased the promotion in March 2022, including plenty of crossover with Khan's other promotion, AEW, plenty of familiar faces from ROH's past have still popped up in the mix every now and then. And that includes a former top star in ROH's Women's Division and one of the most successful Knockouts in Impact Wrestling history. As announced by ROH last night on X, former Women of Honor competitor Angelina Love will make her return to ROH in a big way, challenging Athena for the ROH Women's Championship. It will be a first-time match-up between the two longtime veterans.

Former #ROH Women's Champion @ActualALove returns to Ring of Honor action as she takes on the most dominant #ROH Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG THIS THURSDAY on #ROH TV! Don't miss #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7pm ET/6pm CT pic.twitter.com/OmKBRunlWz — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 19, 2023

This will be Love's first appearance in ROH since December 2021, shortly before it was put on hiatus by Sinclair Broadcasting, leading to its purchase by Khan. Love had joined ROH in 2019 alongside longtime partner Velvet Sky, together forming The Allure with Mandy Leon. Love would later capture the Women of Honor title in September 2019, holding the title for fifteen days before dropping it to the woman she defeated to win the title, Kelly Klein. Love had more success in TNA/Impact Wrestling during an on-and-off ten-year run with the promotion, winning the Knockouts Championship 6 times, the second most title reigns in company history.

Love will face a tall order in challenging Athena, however, who is currently in the midst of the most dominating reign in the history of the ROH Women's Title, holding it for a record 284 days while defending the title successfully a record 14 times. Athena has currently found herself involved with up-and-coming talent Billie Starkz, who Athena has taken on as her "minion in training."