Kurt Angle Talks About Wrestling WWE Star Brock Lesnar For Real

Over the course of his career, Kurt Angle has shared the ring with some of the most legendary performers in professional wrestling. However, there's one man he singles out as the best athlete of the bunch. Speaking on "The Joe Rogan Experience," Angle sang the praises of wrestler and MMA fighter Brock Lesnar.

"He's adapted to everything in his life," Angle said. "The kid is unbelievable. For his size — he's 310 pounds — he's the best athlete I've ever been in the ring with." Angle then recalled actually getting in the ring with Lesnar to see who was the better amateur wrestler.

"I did wrestle him one time for real," Angle continued. "When he came up from training, from OVW, someone went up to him and asked him how he'd do against Kurt Angle. He said, 'I'd kick his ass.' ... So the guy comes to me and says, 'Hey, Brock said he can beat you in a wrestling match.'"

Angle says he immediately attempted to get in the ring with Lesnar, but Lesnar shut him down, stating that he was wearing sandals and didn't want to wrestle barefoot. The following week, however, Angle witnessed Lesnar wrestling Paul "The Big Show" Wight, with Lesnar picking the 500-plus pound giant up and dropping him onto the mat. Despite his surprise at Lesnar's strength, Angle saw the opportunity to see who was better.