Adam Cole Reportedly In Pain, On Crutches After Suffering Injury On AEW Dynamite

On this week's "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," Adam Cole suffered an injury while making his way to the ring, and was taken to the hospital post the show.

"Fightful Select" is reporting that Cole was in pain backstage following the main event match for the AEW World Championship between MJF and Samoa Joe. Cole reportedly had to use crutches when he left the hospital. The ROH Tag Team Champion suffered the innocuous injury when he jumped from the ramp to ringside, after arriving to help encourage his tag team partner, MJF, who was put in a sleeper hold by Samoa Joe.

Cole landed awkwardly when he made the jump and was seen limping immediately before he arrived ringside.

Adam Cole has arrived to show support to his tag team partner! Watch #AEWDynamite #AEWGrandSlam LIVE ON TBS!@The_MJF | @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/9jZ9ivZPrD — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 21, 2023

Cole played a part in MJF winning his match and retaining the AEW World Championship against Joe, as he not only encouraged his partner but also caused a distraction to help his tag team partner, who used a chain to choke the ROH World Television Champion. Joe was not amused by Cole's interference as he pushed him aside after the match but shook the hand of the AEW World Champion.

Cole was out for several months last year due to serious concussions that he suffered in the ring, but he made his return to the company at the start of the year, and started his storyline with MJF in June. It remains to be seen if the injury he suffered on Wednesday night is a serious one that will keep him on the sidelines once again.