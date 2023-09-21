Backstage Update On AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Ticket Sales

As the "Grand Slam" editions of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" approached over the past few weeks, there was growing concern amongst many regarding the ticket sales for Arthur Ashe Stadium, with the show having less than 6,000 tickets sold a week ago. But with the event now in the rearview mirror, it appears a late push left those concerns unfounded.

Both PWInsider and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer report that "Grand Slam" wound up with over 11,000 people in the building last night, a rise of nearly 6,000 tickets sold in the past week. Furthermore, it was said that AEW drew their largest day of event sales in history for "Grand Slam," though it is unclear just how many tickets were sold in the hours leading up, and what the exact paid attendance for the show was.

This attendance number would make the third edition of "Grand Slam" the lowest attended in the event's three-year history, behind last year's attendance of 13,800 and 2021's mark of 20,177, the second highest attended event in AEW history. However, due to higher pricing of tickets, it is believed the gate for the event will be higher than the 2021 "Grand Slam," and in the range of last year's event. Credit for the rise in attendance has been given to 2-for-1 ticket deals in the week leading up, as well as strong promotion of the show in the days prior. While AEW has yet to announce a return to Arthur Ashe for a fourth "Grand Slam," next year, there are already plans for AEW to run the venue again, with the promotion currently working under the idea of running a pay-per-view there, instead of a TV taping.