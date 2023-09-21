Montez Ford Weighs In On Idea Of CM Punk Returning To WWE

During a recent appearance on FOX Sports' "The Happy Hour," WWE star Montez Ford was asked about the idea of CM Punk possibly returning to WWE. Ford explained why he thinks the company should welcome him back with open arms.

"If they asked my opinion on it, I'm so open to every single aspect, talent in the world, whether they come from all [walks] of life because I feel like everyone has something to bring to the table," Ford said. "And believe it or not, whether people love this individual or not, and this goes for any WWE superstar, if they are generating buzz and generating topics and generating people talking, I think that's all good for business. I love to be the person to always welcome someone back with [open] arms. If he wants to make his way back this way, I guess we can have a battle and see who is the best person from Chicago."

Ford is also a Chicago native and has been with WWE since 2015. Punk's first run with WWE ended in 2014 when he walked out in January and was later terminated that summer. He largely stayed away from pro wrestling until he signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2021. Punk's AEW run unfortunately did not pan out and ended after only two years. Following several backstage incidents, AEW terminated Punk's contract "with cause" on September 2.

Following the news of Punk's AEW departure, the WWE locker room was said to have mixed reactions on whether the former WWE Champion should come back. WWE President Nick Khan recently stated that they have "nothing but respect" for Punk and wish him the best.