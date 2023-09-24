WWE Hall Of Famer Molly Holly Reacts To Trish Stratus' Cage Match At Payback 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus crossed having a Steel Cage Match off her wrestling bucket list earlier this month at Payback. And while fans who have watched her brutal bout with Becky Lynch have come away impressed, so have some of Stratus' contemporaries. In a recent interview with "The Bump," Molly Holly shared her reaction watching her longtime friend and rival deliver a show-stealing effort.

"I knew that in my era of wrestling Trish, neither of us had any kind of Cage Match," Holly said. "I didn't know how she would do. I mean, it's your first time doing something. When I was watching it, my jaw had dropped like the entire time. I could not believe how aggressive she was, and it was as if she was better now than she was 20 years ago."

In fact, it was 20 years ago when the first women's Steel Cage Match happened in WWE between Victoria and Lita — something Stratus paid tribute to in hitting Lynch with Victoria's Widow's Peak maneuver during the contest. It wasn't enough though for Stratus to overcome Lynch's Manhandle Slam on her way to defeat. And while Stratus hasn't been a full-time wrestler in a number of years, Holly still believes that Stratus represents the women of those earlier generations well.

"Trish gives such a good name to the legends," Holly stated. "She's just incredible. The athleticism, the way she looks, her determination, all of it. I was just in awe."

