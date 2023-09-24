Dave Meltzer Says AEW Star Is The Closest Thing To A Modern-Day Terry Funk

It has been a month since wrestling legend Terry Funk died at the age of 79, leaving behind one of the greatest legacies in the history of professional wrestling. Since his death, wrestling has kept Funk's memory alive, with tributes from WWE, AEW, and countless others across the wrestling landscape.

On the latest episode of "Talk is Jericho," AEW's Chris Jericho and the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter's" Dave Meltzer, who knew Funk very well, took some time to remember the former WWE, NWA, All Japan, New Japan, FMW, and ECW star, and his contributions to wrestling over the years. Meltzer took a moment to consider which active wrestler most closely resembled Funk. While he concluded that one wrestler resembled Funk more than others, he also noted that there was a touch of Funk in many wrestlers, including the podcast's host.

"The closest thing today to Terry Funk would be [Jon] Moxley," Meltzer said. "I mean, they're different, they're for sure different, but that would be one. I think just the style ... I think he's a great influence on you [Jericho], even if you don't know it. Again you talk about reinvention. That was the one thing with him, is that he could always change and he understood his role."

Moxley and Jericho are only some of the top talent in wrestling over the last few decades to be influenced greatly by Funk. Another notable individual influenced by Funk, who was also his friend, rival, and a WWE Hall of Famer, is Mick Foley. Ring of Honor World Champion Eddie Kingston was one of several wrestlers who paid tribute to Funk following his death, wearing a "Claudio Sucks Eggs" t-shirt, a reference to a "Dusty Sucks Eggs" shirt Funk wore while feuding with Dusty Rhodes.

