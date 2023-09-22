How Zelina Vega Felt When Santos Escobar Asked Rey Mysterio For A WWE US Title Match

Zelina Vega and Santos Escobar have talked about the recent interaction between Escobar and Rey Mysterio on "WWE SmackDown," and how they felt after the former asked the Hall of Famer for a match for the United States Championship.

On last week's "SmackDown," Escobar, who has yet to win a title on the main roster, told Mysterio that his dream is to face him, and the United States Champion accepted the challenge. In this week's "The Bump," Escobar and fellow LWO member Zelina Vega discussed the exchange, with the former stating that it took a lot for him to challenge his idol.

"It took a lot [to ask Mysterio for a title shot]. I had to muster the strength and courage, and find a way to not say it in a negative way because I do respect and love the man [Mysterio]," said Escobar. "That was the moment that I had to do it. He was celebrating and I enjoyed that, and we had the whole family there, so I said to myself, 'It's now or never.'"

At first, Mysterio questioned Escobar for challenging him to a match, considering all that the WWE legend had done for him. However, he later accepted and stated that he had been joking.

Escobar said that The Rock being there ignited something in him to request Mysterio for a shot at his title. He also revealed that the match will likely happen after they handle The Street Profits this week.