Saraya Pitches Running It Back With Emma After WWE Release, Familiar Face Enters Chat

Yesterday's WWE talent cuts came with the news that Tenille Dashwood (aka Emma) was among them. But it didn't take long before Saraya, her former rival in "NXT" and WWE, would reach out publicly in the wake of her dismissal, only to be met back with signs of reconnection

In turn, Saraya insisted that the two should "run it back again," looking to perhaps pick up their series of matches over the years that kicked off back in 2012. Their most consequential match came in "NXT" as the culmination of a 2013 tournament that would crown the first-ever "NXT" Women's Champion. Saraya (as Paige) defeated Emma in the finals for that historic honor. Also, notably, Paige and Emma were half of the tag team bout — against the Bellas — that helped launched the "Give Divas A Chance" movement in early 2015.

Emma also attracted the attention of fellow Australian Cassie Lee (known in WWE as as Peyton Royce). After 18 months away from the ring, Lee is scheduled to return to action next month at Australia's World Series Wrestling. As Lee embarks on the next phase of her career, she'd like Ms. Dashwood to be a part of it.

"I wanna wrestle Tenille," Lee wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), to which Emma responded, "Mate! Let's gooo."