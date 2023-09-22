Backstage Update On AEW Star Jon Moxley's Concussion, International Title Change

Following a rather awkward ending to the AEW International Championship Match between Jon Moxley and Rey Fenix at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," we learned Moxley suffered a concussion early in the match — after Fenix dove off the entrance stage onto the champ before the bell rang.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Moxley was all set to retain the International Championship, but at some point during the bout, an audible was called to change the finish of the match. As a result, Fenix delivered a Black Fire Driver to Moxley — only for AEW referee Rick Knox to pull up short on making the three-count, much to the dismay of fans and those watching at home. However, with the new plan in place, Fenix pulled Moxley to his feet once again, hitting him with yet another, securing the victory and winning the title unexpectedly.

As for Moxley's condition, he now finds himself in the concussion protocol. He'll have to pass its tests before he'll be medically cleared again to return to the ring, throwing any return up in the air. As we've seen in recent months, Adam Cole found himself on the sidelines for nearly an entire year — and almost called it quits — after dealing with the aftermath of a concussion.

Criticism has poured in to AEW on the fact that the match was allowed to continue after Moxley was observed to have had his bell rung — particularly by the show's commentary team. However, those involved in the match reportedly claim to have not recognized anything in Moxley that caused concern to stop the title defense.