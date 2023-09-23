If Edge Joins AEW, 50% Of Wrestling Fans Want To See One Thing

Edge's rumored arrival in AEW could mean potential first-time matches against the likes of MJF, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Adam Cole, and Ricky Starks — but nothing excites wrestling fans more than his inevitable reunion with Christian Cage. According to a Wrestling Inc. poll conducted on X, more than 50 percent of fans want to see Edge reunite with Christian before entering feuds against the top stars in Tony Khan's promotion.

As seen below, a match between Edge and Omega secured the second most votes (28.1 percent), and a potential bout between AEW World Champion MJF and Edge came in at third place (12.5 percent). Finally, a program between Edge and Blackpool Combat Club received nearly 9 percent of the vote. From a storyline sense, it might prove challenging for AEW to introduce Edge as Chrstian's tag team partner, seeing as the latter currently portrays a cold-blooded heel character. With Edge almost assuredly set to receive a monstrous babyface pop upon his debut, AEW would likely have to come up with a creative solution for the pair of Canadians to function as a team.

If Edge were to head to @AEW, who do you think he should work a program with first? — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) September 15, 2023

Edge and Christian — who held the WWE Tag Team Championship on seven occasions — have not performed together as a team since their match against Alberto Del Rio and Brodus Clay on the March 28, 2011 episode of "WWE Raw." Shortly thereafter, Edge would announce his retirement from pro wrestling due to a debilitating neck injury. When he returned to the business in 2020, Christian had himself retired. All that changed in 2021 when "Captain Charisma" made a Royal Rumble return then later signed with AEW, and by the looks of it, Christian isn't planning on retiring again anytime soon — he recently signed a contract extension with AEW.