Injury Update On WWE Star Luke Gallows, When He Might Return

Fightful Select has provided an update about WWE Superstar Luke Gallows. According to the report, the OC member had to get his knee scoped and will be gone for six weeks while he recovers.

The last time that Gallows was on a televised episode of WWE television was on the August 18 episode of "SmackDown," where he and his tag team partner Karl Anderson lost to The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford). The last non-televised time that he was in the ring was two days later, on the August 20 WWE Supershow, where he, Anderson, and AJ Styles defeated Austin Theory, Cedric Alexander, and former WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin.

While neither Anderson nor Gallows have seen much action in the ring since August, their OC cohort, AJ Styles has been busy against The Bloodline with a returning John Cena. However, during this week's episode of "SmackDown," they were both laid out by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. Styles was attacked earlier in the show by Sikoa and was seen taken away from the arena in an ambulance.

Anderson was there in the segment, noting to Cena and Mia Yim how he "warned" Styles not to mess with the stable. It was then at the end of the show, when Cena was attacked. Styles and Cena were originally going to face Sikoa and Uso at WWE's next Premium Live Event, Fastlane, but with the current storyline attack of Styles and him not "officially" signing the match contract, things are looking bleak for the duo. Gallows' return can't come soon enough for the OC.