Booker T Explains Why WWE NXT Star Ilja Dragunov Stands Out From His Contemporaries

On September 30, Ilja Dragunov will challenge Carmelo Hayes for the "WWE NXT" Championship — a rematch of their recent encounter, which took place at the "NXT" Great American Bash. WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels previously described this match combination as a "clash of techniques," pitting Hayes' flashy repertoire against Dragunov's affinity for physicality. While Dragunov suffered defeat in the first battle, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T continues to sing his praises for Dragunov, whom he believes is a standout talent in the "NXT" locker room.

"Ilja Dragunov is a superstar," Booker said on "The Hall of Fame" podcast. "That's a throwback to back in the day, before me, the Buzz Sawyers of the world that really made you think, 'Man, this guy here is different than everybody else that walks out of that curtain, that walked down that aisle. He's different. There's something about this dude right here. All of those other matches, we just saw those matches, but watch this guy right here go out and do it.' That's what Ilja Dragunov is to me — that wrestler that makes that fan feel everything that's going on. And when they walk out of the arena after watching Ilja, they can't wait to come back and watch Ilja again, do it all over again because they want that adrenaline rush. They want that endorphin one more time that Ilja made them have."

Following Dragunov and Hayes' title match at The Great American Bash, Booker applauded Dragunov for pushing Hayes to "bring the noise" to their hard-hitting fight. Accompanied by his adrenaline-inducing in-ring arsenal, Booker believes Dragunov is on the cusp of leveling up in the ranks of WWE. Whether Dragunov will have the "NXT" Championship with him, though, is yet to determined.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.