AEW's Chris Jericho Names His All-Time Favorite Tag Team Partner

AEW star Chris Jericho has named Big Show as his favorite tag team partner and also revealed how he helped the former WWE star's character.

Jericho was a recent guest on the "Superstar Crossover" podcast, where he discussed why Big Show was his favorite tag team partner and the reason he didn't like the Jeri-Show name.

"Yeah, Big Show is my favorite tag team. Yeah, he was the best ... Jeri-Show," declared Jericho. "Which we never actually called ourselves. The announcers called us that, I wouldn't allow them to call us that because the Big Show wanted to make t-shirts, and I was like, 'We're not making t-shirts, we're not having any merch.' He's like, 'What do you mean we are not having merch? 'I didn't think heels should have merch and I was like, 'We'll make our money main eventing pay-per-views against the babyface that sells merch.' He always wanted to make Jeri-Show shirts, so maybe someday we'll have to do that."

Jericho stated that Big Show was struggling prior to their teaming up and that he pitched to Vince McMahon to help reinvent his character.

"Great chemistry. At the time he was kind of floundering, and I said we're gonna make this guy, told Vince [McMahon] we're gonna make him like a giant destroyer. Just kills everybody, and get rid of that Andre the Giant singlet, put him in a real singlet or whatever it was, and kind of reinvented him and we had a great run there. It was a blast," said Jericho.

He also praised the way Jeri-Show ended, calling it one of the best breakups in pro wrestling. The duo had a brief run as a team, which ended with them having two tag team title reigns in WWE. Earlier this year, Jericho filed a trademark for the Jeri-Show name, which indicates the possibility of them teaming up again.