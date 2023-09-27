WWE's Tiffany Stratton Names The Mount Rushmore Of Women's Wrestling

Former "WWE NXT" Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton has named her Mount Rushmore of women's wrestling, and it's not a surprising choice at all.

Stratton recently spoke to Steve Fall of "WrestlingNewsCo," where she declared that the Four Horsewomen — Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks) — is her Mount Rushmore of women's wrestling. "I believe the Four Horsewomen would be, you know, the Mount Rushmore of women's wrestling," declared Stratton in response.

In the interview, the young star spoke about her idol and one of the Four Horsewomen, Charlotte Flair, stating that "The Queen" is one of the reasons she got into pro wrestling. She also revealed that the 14-time world champion is her dream opponent.

"I've definitely said this before, but I'll say it again, Charlotte Flair [her dream opponent]. She's part of the reason why I got into wrestling," said Stratton. "She was the first women's wrestler that I saw on my TV screen, and when I saw her, I was immediately just taken back of someone who was so beautiful, was so strong, could do all the flips and the gymnastics, and I thought it was so cool. So I think Charlotte Flair is definitely a huge dream match for me."

Stratton has yet to face Flair, but she has gone toe-to-toe with one of the Four Horsewomen, Becky Lynch. She lost the "NXT" Women's title to "The Man," recently, with many critics feeling that she was buried in that match. Stratton, however, has a contrary opinion, stating that her stock has risen following the match.

"No, not even in the slightest," on talk of her being buried in her match against Lynch. "I feel like even being in the same ring with Becky Lynch just immediately makes my stock go up. I definitely feel like Becky brought out the best in me in that match, and even though I lost the title, I feel like I did not come out with a loss."