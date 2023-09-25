Chris Jericho To Work Upcoming DDT Show Against AEW Star

Chris Jericho is coming for Don Callis. After being embarrassed last week during "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" when his longtime friend Sammy Guevara turned on him and joined Don Callis' growing family, Jericho isn't taking this latest shot lightly. First, he'll be teaming with Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi at WrestleDream to take on Callis' trio of Guevara, Will Ospreay, and Konosuke Takeshita. But, over the weekend, as Callis accompanied Takeshita to the ring for a match in DDT Pro-Wrestling, Jericho sent along a video message, challenging Takeshita for a match overseas in the coming weeks.

The date is set for November 12 at Ryogoku Sumo Hall for Ultimate Party 2023. Jericho is no stranger to wrestling in Japan having been involved with New Japan Pro-Wrestling on numerous occasions over the years. But this particular match will mark Jericho's first time ever wrestling for DDT.

Let's not forget that Jericho's feud with Callis came after weeks of the heel mastermind aiming to recruit "The Ocho" to join his new family and leave the Jericho Appreciation Society behind. After weighing his options and being abandoned by his J.A.S. minions over his indecisiveness, Jericho finally made the call to say yes to Callis, only for those plans to go awry, placing Jericho in the family's crosshairs. That led to his defeat at the hands of Ospreay at this year's AEW All In at London's Wembley Stadium.

Callis' family has quickly assembled a who's who of enemies in AEW — with those feuds now extending into international waters. With the Takeshita match set for several weeks from now, it doesn't look like any scores will be settled with the one bout at WrestleDream.