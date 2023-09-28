NXT's Ilja Dragunov Lists Three WWE Main Roster Stars He Wants To Face

Ilja Dragunov might be gearing up to compete for the "WWE NXT" Championship at No Mercy later this week, but he already has one eye on the future. The "NXT" star has put together some memorable in-ring performances during his time in WWE, but he told "Under The Ring" there are countless people he'd like to work against down the line.

"This company is filled with an unlimited amount of great talent. So, I think there's so many people I could create something special with," he said. "One of the people that comes to my mind is definitely Shinsuke Nakamura, people like Seth Rollins who also have all this artistic expressive way with the people. You see how over he is and how much attention he gets."

Dragunov has experience competing against the best in-ring talents in the industry, whether that was during his time in "WWE NXT UK" with his classic encounter against GUNTHER, or from his days on the independent scene. He's faced a range of different styles, but Dragunov has his eyes on a high-flying star to face as well.

"As long as the chance is still there, maybe with one of the people who have been the first I have been watching, like Rey Mysterio, for example," he said.

That's a match Dragunov is interested in due to the fact Mysterio vs. Kurt Angle was the first match he ever saw, which helped to get him interested in the sport. Whether he ends up on the main roster remains to be seen, but his name has reportedly been pitched for a call-up in the past, which is a good sign that these dream matches could end up turning into reality.

