Sami Callihan Confirms Impending Free Agency, Potential Impact Wrestling Departure

Sami Callihan has confirmed that he is set to become a free agent soon.

In a post on X, the Impact Wrestling star announced that he will be a free agent on September 30, 2023, bringing to an end his six-year run with the promotion. The deathmatch specialist has had one run with the Impact World Championship, which he won back in 2019 and later lost to Tessa Blanchard.

A recent report by "Fightful" revealed that his contract was to expire this week, allowing him to negotiate with other promotions. Callihan had signed a two-year extension with Impact back in 2021.

It remains to be seen where Callihan will land next, but reports from late last year indicated that some promotions are interested in him. Soon after he made the announcement about his free agency, the 36-year-old posted a photo of himself with current AEW star Jon Moxley from their time in CZW, when they went by the tag team name Switchblade Conspiracy.

This could possibly be a tease of a reunion between the two in AEW, and the timing seems perfect as AEW has a pay-per-view, WrestleDream, a day after the expiry of his contract. Callihan and Moxley last teamed together in 2022 for Callihan's Wrestling Revolver promotion.

The Impact star briefly wrestled in ROH over a decade ago and also had a few years in WWE, but has never featured in AEW.