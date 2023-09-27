Adam Cole Discusses AEW's Blind Eliminator Tournament And MJF Storyline

Adam Cole and reigning AEW World Champion MJF won the AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament back in July to earn a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Teams were paired at random for the tournament, with MJF and Cole forming an unlikely bond on-screen as a result. During an interview with Inside the Ropes, Cole discussed the AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament.

"For me, it felt incredibly vital," Cole said. "Aside from the fact, again, at the end of the day, obviously we tell stories in the ring and we tell stories backstage, but being invested in general in any capacity in a very interesting, and exhilarating, and exciting pro wrestling storyline, I think, is huge. So for me, since I had come back [from injury], again, kinda dipping my toes in and getting reacclimated to being in the ring, again, I really, really feel like this entire tournament and what we've been doing these past few weeks has been very important to me as a performer."

Despite losing their shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship against FTR on the July 29 episode of "AEW Collision," Cole and MJF captured the ROH World Tag Team Championship on the AEW All In pre-show at Wembley Stadium last month; Cole unsuccessfully challenged MJF for the AEW World Championship on the main All In card.

Cole feels that several creative changes have contributed to the success and intrigue of his current storyline with MJF. He added that they've been able to "roll with the punches and adjust" based on the audience's reaction. Cole said that nobody expected his and MJF's storyline to take off the way it did and that he finds it thrilling to change the story in response to fan feedback because he never knows what will happen next.