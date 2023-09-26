Seth Rollins Shares His Plans For First-Ever Last Man Standing Match At WWE Fastlane

Last night on "WWE Raw," Shinsuke Nakamura accepted Seth Rollins' challenge, laying out a Last Man Standing stipulation for their upcoming match at WWE Fastlane. It's an unusual situation, with the champion Rollins as the one chasing after the challenger rather than the other way around. Still, Rollins now has what he's been asking for, and the World Heavyweight Champion took to social media platform X to let the world know what he intends to do when October 7 rolls around.

"First ever [Last Man Standing match]," Rollins wrote. "Gonna scorch the earth."

While Rollins kept things short and simple on social media, he had a lot to say to Nakamura during last night's "Raw." After Nakamura revealed the stipulation, Rollins let his adversary know that, rather than being a weakness, the pain from his damaged back and his love for his family will give him every advantage he needs at Fastlane.

The Last Man Standing bout will be a rematch between Rollins and Nakamura. The two last locked up earlier this month at WWE Payback, where Rollins won after landing a curb stomp on his opponent. Nonetheless, Nakamura has remained a problem for Rollins, and the champion looks intent on ending things once and for all at the upcoming PLE.

In addition to Rollins vs. Nakamura, the card for Fastlane is currently set to include John Cena taking on both Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in a handicap match. With less than two weeks before the show, fans should expect more matches to be announced for the event in the coming days.