WWE HOFer D-Von Dudley On Who He's Talking To Regarding A Potential Return To Wrestling

Though he recently returned to the ring for the first time in a long while alongside Bubba Ray Dudley, D-Von Dudley isn't actively working on a full-time comeback – at least not yet. Speaking to Mike Johnson on PWInsider Elite, D-Von cleared up some rumors regarding who he's been speaking to about a possible return, and it's not any wrestling promotion.

"There is no deal to be made," Dudley said. "Nothing was talked about with Impact [Wrestling]. Bubba and I talked about maybe continuing this."

However, before making any decisions about his future in professional wrestling, Dudley said he would first need to consult with his family. From there, they'd come to a decision together on whether or not he would continue wrestling, with his health remaining his first priority. Still, Dudley is still keeping all of his options open.

"If Impact said, 'Hey D-Von, we would like for you to come back and do more dates,' I would be a fool not to, if I'm healthy enough to do it," Dudley continued. "Nothing has been said. It was just something that me and Bubba have said [on] social media. ... Of course, some people are taking it the wrong way. So let them take it the wrong way and let them hope. ... I'm telling you, for the record, I'm not sure what I'm doing right now. I am going to take the options that might come, if they do come, and I'll make my decision then."

D-Von and Bubba Ray Dudley both recently signed "Legends" contracts with WWE, meaning they'll still have some affiliation with the company in terms of merchandise and more. However, it does leave them free to pursue other goals, which could seemingly include future matches together in another promotion.