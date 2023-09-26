Why Tony Khan Says He's Not Interested In 'Tryout' Streaming Deal For AEW PPVs

Tony Khan, smiling at the thought of AEW finally coming to Max streaming AEW
By Eric Mutter/

With AEW already having a strong TV deal with Warner Brothers Discovery networks TBS and TNT for "AEW Dynamite," "AEW Rampage," and "AEW Collision" respectively, the next logical step for the promotion is to secure a streaming deal, with many wondering if WBD's service, Max, could eventually be where AEW lands. Streaming is, in fact, a goal for AEW owner Tony Khan, who discussed the potential of securing such a deal during today's media call for WrestleDream.

"I am very open to putting AEW events on a streaming platform," Khan said. "I think it would be a great thing. I think we're frankly close enough to the end of our media obligations here, and our current deal, where that sounds like a new deal to me. And it's the kind of thing that would be part of a new media rights package, and that would be really great for us, so it's something I would really like to do. It's outside the scope of our current contract, which is for our live TV events and our pay-per-view events, and we've got something really great happening."

While Khan is very interested in securing a streaming platform, he strongly indicated that AEW would only entertain a long-term commitment with a streamer, and not one that would require a trial run of several months. "I have no interest in doing like a tryout at this point," Khan said. "We've been doing this for three and a half years. I'm not gonna do a six-month, nine-month tryout on streaming, I don't think that makes sense for any of us."

