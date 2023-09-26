Why Tony Khan Says He's Not Interested In 'Tryout' Streaming Deal For AEW PPVs

With AEW already having a strong TV deal with Warner Brothers Discovery networks TBS and TNT for "AEW Dynamite," "AEW Rampage," and "AEW Collision" respectively, the next logical step for the promotion is to secure a streaming deal, with many wondering if WBD's service, Max, could eventually be where AEW lands. Streaming is, in fact, a goal for AEW owner Tony Khan, who discussed the potential of securing such a deal during today's media call for WrestleDream.

"I am very open to putting AEW events on a streaming platform," Khan said. "I think it would be a great thing. I think we're frankly close enough to the end of our media obligations here, and our current deal, where that sounds like a new deal to me. And it's the kind of thing that would be part of a new media rights package, and that would be really great for us, so it's something I would really like to do. It's outside the scope of our current contract, which is for our live TV events and our pay-per-view events, and we've got something really great happening."

While Khan is very interested in securing a streaming platform, he strongly indicated that AEW would only entertain a long-term commitment with a streamer, and not one that would require a trial run of several months. "I have no interest in doing like a tryout at this point," Khan said. "We've been doing this for three and a half years. I'm not gonna do a six-month, nine-month tryout on streaming, I don't think that makes sense for any of us."