Tony Khan: Bryan Danielson Vs. Zack Sabre Jr. At AEW WrestleDream A 'Dream Come True'

AEW WrestleDream is only a few days with the dream match of Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr. coming to Seattle. To the surprise of absolutely no one, AEW owner Tony Khan is pumped about this bout, discussing it in depth during the WrestleDream media call this afternoon, including how long it's been in the works.

"I'm very excited for the match ... There was tons of anticipation — there was a worldwide buzz around last year's Forbidden Door," Khan said, "and one of the matches we were planning to have at the event was Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr."

Khan was keen to share the long history between the two, which has added to the build-up from fans who have clamored to see them wrestle again. "They have not wrestled in over a decade, and it's amazing how far both of them have come ... they've accomplished a lot, but also physically, they've built their bodies up. These are different wrestlers than they were when they wrestled 15 years ago."

Danielson's overall star power, Sabre's success in NJPW, and most importantly, both men's acclaimed technical ability are enough, in Khan's estimation, to entice wrestling fans to want to witness this special attraction.

"They both possess mastery of grappling," Khan said. "They both have ... probably, the most complete skill set of any technical wrestler ... and that's why when fans vote for the best technical wrestler, it's always going to be Bryan Danielson or Zack Sabre Jr. for the last 15 years I'd say. It's a dream come true to have that match on pay-per-view."