Four-Way NXT Tag Team Title Match Set For WWE No Mercy After D'Angelo Family Dinner

The card for WWE No Mercy continues to take shape, as The D'Angelo Family will be putting the "NXT" Tag Team Championship on the line against The Creed Brothers, the former Los Lotharios (Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo) and the newly-minted Out The Mud (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price).

On Tuesday's episode of "NXT", Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo threw a dinner party for all three teams in an effort to feel out the competition and let everyone plead their case as to why they should be the ones to earn their shot. After hearing everyone out as they feasted on some (admittedly) delicious looking food, The Family decided to give them all a shot before toasting each of them.

This will be The Family's second televised title defense, with their first coming against The Dyad on the August 15 episode of "NXT". D'Angelo and Stacks dethroned Gallus at "NXT" The Great American Bash back in July to capture the title.