WWE NXT 9/26/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

As someone who is usually extremely invested in more hardcore stipulations, something just felt kind of off about Dijak and Eddy Thorpe's strap match. I don't know if it was because the strap seemed a little long (did I envision a Texas Bullrope Match in my mind, perhaps?) and kept the competitors pretty far away from each other, or the fact it was just dumped right in the middle of the show. There was no other place for it tonight, of course, between the fatal four-way to determine the challenger for Dominik Mysterio's North American title and Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov's contract signing main-eventing, but it just felt out of place on a really great go-home show, in my opinion. Forgettable, almost.

I also usually think of a strap match as the end of a feud. With this being the third match in their trilogy and Thorpe getting the win, you would think this feud would be over, even though Thorpe is down 2-1. That didn't turn out to be the case, with Dijak hanging him upside down from the turnbuckle and destroying him with his own belt, the same belt he used to beat Thorpe down in their second match. That, and the entire match happened in front of Thorpe's family, including his six-year-old niece. Is it me, or are we getting quite a lot of traumatized kiddos in WWE lately, between this and Chad Gable's daughters? If I was a WWE superstar, I wouldn't want my family anywhere near the ring.

Anyway, while the No Mercy card on Saturday is absolutely stacked and going to be great, this could have maybe opened that show? But I feel like it still would have been just as forgettable with how great that premium live event is shaping up to be. The entire feud between Dijak and Thorpe seems to be a victim of everything else going well across the "NXT" brand, which isn't a bad thing, but maybe this match should have just been a regular match — and also the solid conclusion of the feud.