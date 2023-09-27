WWE HOFer Rob Van Dam Addresses Potential Long-Term Effects Of Concussions

RVD has revealed that he has no long-term damage from the hundreds of concussions he has suffered in the ring.

In his recent appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," the Hall of Famer disclosed that he constantly undergoes medical tests, and doctors haven't found any medical issues with him.

"I have absolutely no long-term damage from any of the concussions, regardless of what the fans will tell you," declared RVD. "If you want to go by actual neurologist reports and testing and facts, I have no long-term concussion damage whatsoever. But if you want to go by the internet then apparently I can't hold two words together."

The ECW Original stated that he had even gotten his lungs checked to see if cannabis use had affected them, but announced that two doctors gave him the thumbs up.

"I got my lungs scanned because I wanted to see what kind of condition they were in as a long-term cannabis smoker. I got the reports, I had one doctor read them and he was fairly vague. He said there's good ... they're good, there's no sign of any abnormalities and they look healthy. I had another doctor look and was a little more specific and he said that my lungs are clear, that there's no scarring, which is what happens from cigarette smoke, and there's no inflammation or abnormalities and my lungs are healthy," said the Hall of Famer.

The veteran star has explained in the past how cannabis has helped his wrestling, as well as kept him in a relaxed state of mind.