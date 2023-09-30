Jade Cargill Calls Ricky Starks Her Best Friend, Reveals AEW Stars She'll Miss Most

Jade Cargill has already been welcomed to WWE by fans and wrestlers such as Bayley, but she will be leaving behind several friends in AEW now that her time with the company has come to an end, including Rick Starks, whom she named her best friend. "I really just have a knit-tight bubble, I don't mingle around too much because of the business, I kind of go home to my family and take care of home, I don't really have much time," she told "The Ringer Wrestling Show." "I will say, Ricky Starks, Billy Gunn, QT Marshall, I love Daniel Bryan — great guy, sweet guy, he was a great mentor to me as well."

Cargill also named Dustin Rhodes and Mark Henry as people she will miss, but she is pleased that lots of different legends and top stars have wished her well despite the fact she is moving on. "I have so many people who are great in this industry that reach out to me and want to see me succeed," she said. "These are people who put butts in seats, who got people to pay top dollar to see them, that's important to me."

While Cargill is leaving several friends and mentors behind, the former TBS Champion will be reuniting with another AEW alumnus, Cody Rhodes. Cargill has made it clear that the "American Nightmare" played a big factor in her deciding to put pen to paper on a WWE contract. "I missed Cody Rhodes when he left," she said. "He's one of the people who would talk to me and get me to understand because it's not an easy system, it's a different monster, it's different than anything I've been a part of."

