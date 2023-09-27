Swerve Strickland, The Acclaimed Hype Meeting With NFL Legend Ahead Of AEW Dynamite

Ever since escaping from the coffin Darby Allin and Sting put him in at AEW All In, Swerve Strickland has been having issues with "Hangman" Adam Page, with the two set to go at it this Sunday at WrestleDream. But before they do that, the two will sign a contract for the match tonight on "AEW Dynamite," and ahead of that it appears Swerve stopped to enlist the support of an NFL legend and budding superstar college football coach. Taking to X Wednesday afternoon, Swerve tweeted that tonight's contract signing between him and Page would be "Prime Time." His choice of words wasn't a coincidence, as the tweet was accompanied by a photo of Swerve and none other than "Prime Time" Deion Sanders.

"Contract signing tonight will be PRIME TIME" 🔻🙏🏾🔻 pic.twitter.com/Z9COiN40db — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) September 27, 2023

Considered to be both one of the greatest athletes of all time, having played both in the National Football League and Major League Baseball, and one of the greatest cornerbacks in NFL history, Sanders has recently made headlines as the head coach of the University of Colorado Buffalos. By coincidence, tonight's episode of "Dynamite" is taking place in Broomfield, Colorado, only 15 minutes away from Colorado's campus in Boulder. As such, Sanders has been spotted taking photos with not only Swerve but The Acclaimed as well.

SCISSOR ME COACH PRIME ✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️ EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED pic.twitter.com/WZmxh5EWyD — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) September 27, 2023

Whether Swerve might be accompanied to his contract signing tonight by Sanders remains to be seen. In addition to the segment, "Dynamite" will also feature Matt Jackson battling Penta El Zero Miedo, Austin Gunn, and Orange Cassidy in a four-way match, Julia Hart taking on Willow Nightingale, an appearance by Adam Cole and MJF, and Jim Ross' sit down interview with Darby Allin and Christian Cage.