Rob Van Dam Opens Up About ECW Reunion In TNA, Match Against Sabu

Rob Van Dam has been around long enough that he's lived through not one, but two tribute shows for his former promotion, ECW. One of those tribute shows was TNA's Hardcore Justice event in 2010, the ECW-themed show that saw RVD, then TNA World Heavyweight Champion, headline the show against his former rival and long-time friend/tag team partner, Sabu.

The show and the Sabu match were brought up on the latest episode of "1 Of A Kind," when a fan asked RVD his TNA/Impact run. As it turns out, that night jumps out to the former ECW, WWE, and occasional AEW star as one of the high points of that time in his career.

"One that comes to mind was when we did the ECW reunion there, that was really cool," RVD said. "We already had the WWE one. The idea was some of the guys didn't feel that was the proper send-off. This was going to be all ECW, and not even book guys that aren't on the show or whatever. I knew it wasn't going to be as big as One Night Stand. But I still liked always being around those guys, I liked celebrating that spirit, and I loved my match with Sabu, and would hold it up against any of the other matches that we had together. So that sticks out as one of my favorite memories."

Years later, RVD still remains connected to his former promotion, with all of his AEW appearances to date referencing ECW. This includes RVD's first match in AEW, which saw him wrestle for the FTW title against Jack Perry, and his most recent bout this past Saturday on "AEW Collision," where he teamed with Hook, the son of former ECW colleague Taz, to defeat Angelo Parker and Matt Menard.

