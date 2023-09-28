Backstage Update On Changes Made To Last Night's AEW Dynamite

Last night's "AEW Dynamite" featured only four matches, and two of them were seemingly up in the air, based on comments from Dave Meltzer on today's "Wrestling Observer Radio." Nick Jackson, one-half of the Young Bucks, reportedly wasn't expecting to wrestle heading into yesterday's show and had to scramble to come up with ring gear with the help of other AEW performers.

Additionally, Rey Fenix had to get cleared by the company's medical team after there was fear he suffered an injury last week. However, Fenix was able to get cleared before the show, setting up last night's title defense against Jeff Jarrett. That opening bout saw Fenix retain in just over 8 minutes — his first defense following a controversial victory over Jon Moxley on last week's show. That match was reportedly changed on the fly after Moxley suffered an injury early on, but the contest continued nonetheless.

The last-minute match that saw Jackson win has set him up as the number-one contender for the AEW International Championship, meaning he'll face Fenix at some point in the near future. The two know each other well, having faced off in a number of tag and trios bouts, as well as a memorable singles match on an early episode of "AEW Dynamite" from 2019.

Before Fenix defends the International Championship against Jackson, they'll both compete in a four-way tag team match this Sunday at AEW WrestleDream, with the winners becoming the next challengers for the AEW World Tag Team Championship held by FTR. That match will feature both Nick and Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks, brothers Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo, Austin and Colten Gunn of Bullet Club Gold, and the relatively new pairing of Orange Cassidy and Hook.