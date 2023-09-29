WWE Alum Dave Bautista Expands Business Empire With New Venture

Dave Bautista achieved fame in WWE, but his star has risen over the last decade or so away from the wrestling ring, first in movies, and now he's venturing into the world of whiskies.

According to a press release, the 54-year-old has joined the ownership team of Devils River Whiskey, an award-winning whiskey brand. Bautista said that he's been "blown away" by the company's products, and is looking forward to helping the brand grow.

"I'm extremely honored to join the Devils River family," said the actor and wrestler. "I was blown away by their products and the love and pride that goes into making them. I couldn't be more excited to contribute to the growth of the company."

Mike Cameron, CEO of Devils River Whiskey, believes that Bautista's addition to their company will not only help grow but also elevate their brand to compete with the best in the business. The press release states that the brand has been in existence since 2017 and is available in 36 states and five countries. Bautista isn't the first wrestler to be involved in an alcohol brand, as The Rock's Teremana tequila brand was released back in 2019.

Bautista's involvement with Devils River Whiskey isn't the first time he has ventured away from WWE and the movie world; he announced the opening of his tattoo studio, DC Society Ink, in Florida last year.

The former WWE Champion has a few movies in the pipeline that will release soon, one of which is "Dune: Part Two," which is a sequel to the 2021 "Dune" movie. There's been no indication, though, that he will return to WWE anytime soon. But he is due to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, which couldn't happen this year due to his filming schedule.