Joe Coffey Opens Up About 'Sitting Under The Learning Tree' In WWE's NXT

Though it's fair to say it took a couple of years for the brand to find its true footing, WWE's NXT has been a massive boon for the company over the last decade. The developmental brand has helped acclimate independent wrestlers to the WWE system as well as shaping athletes from other specialties into skilled WWE performers. "WWE NXT" star Joe Coffey, who came in through "WWE NXT U.K.," recently appeared on "Busted Open Radio" and discussed his experience in NXT when asked who he'd go to for advice going into a British Rounds Rules match.

"The coaching, and just sitting under the knowledge tree in NXT, is unbelievable," Coffey said. "Fit Finlay ... is very well versed — this is his style. This is his match. But I'll also go to some of the other guys ... like Robbie Brookside and Johnny Moss, who might have a few tricks up their sleeve."

Coffey continued to cite Finlay as somebody who's been extremely helpful during his time at the WWE Performance Center. Additionally, Coffey mentioned Terry Taylor as a coach that he would go to if he needed advice on anything in wrestling.

"Terry has been unbelievable," Coffey continued. "Just sitting, listening to him talk about the business is enough. ... He's helped me become a better professional — the way my body moves and the way I start thinking about different psychology and stuff like that."

The "NXT" star also spoke at length about his excitement over the prospect of performing in front of a large crowd at WWE NXT No Mercy, but Coffey was not able to win the WWE NXT Global Heritage Invitational tournament this time around. A loss to Butch on the September 26 edition of "WWE NXT" dashed Coffey's hopes of facing Noam Dar at No Mercy.