WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 Preview: What We Expect From Each Match

Saturday night, WWE presents "WWE NXT" No Mercy from the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. Seven matches have been announced for the card, including two championship rematches, and a PLE (pre-show) debut for Kelani Jordan. Let's take a further look at the card.

Perhaps the most enticing bout is that of Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov, which will see Hayes defend the "NXT" Championship against "The Mad Dragon." Following their rather physical faceoff at The Great American Bash, Hayes noted that he needed two months to recover, which prompted him to elevate his preparation routine for the rematch. Dragunov, on the other hand, is hungry for redemption after their first title match left him unfulfilled, and void of the "NXT" Championship. Without Trick Williams factored into the equation this time, the bout seems on track to be an intensified version of the "clash of techniques" that Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels previously described.

After making a conscious effort to separate himself from Hayes, Williams now has the chance to secure championship gold of his own — that being the North American Championship. At No Mercy, Williams will challenge reigning champion Dominik Mysterio for the title, just two weeks after Mysterio attempted to recruit Williams for The Judgment Day. Fueled by the intent to boost his singles resume, this title match provides Williams with a prime opportunity to continue doing so, and capture his first WWE title in the process. With Mysterio's ties to The Judgment Day though, we can't rule out a special appearance from Damian Priest, Finn Balor, or Rhea Ripley. Dragon Lee will be the special guest referee for this North American Championship match.