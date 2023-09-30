Unexpected Match Confirmed To Main Event AEW WrestleDream, Fueling Fan Speculation

As has become somewhat standard for AEW pay-per-view events, the card for tonight's WrestleDream is, at least on paper, quite stacked. Most notably, Bryan Danielson goes one-on-one for the first time with Zack Sabre Jr. in a bout the company itself is dubbing a "dream match." However, in a move most fans never would have expected with Danielson vs Sabre on the card, AEW has confirmed that the two-out-of-three falls TNT Championship match between Christian Cage and Darby Allin will serve as WrestleDream's main event.

The confirmation came on AEW's official countdown show for WrestleDream, which the company posted to its YouTube channel earlier today. During the program, Allin himself revealed that he and Cage will be going on last at WrestleDream, remarking that he's waited "so long" for the opportunity to headline an AEW pay-per-view. While this is a big personal achievement for Allin, especially as WrestleDream is being held in his hometown of Seattle, Washington, the move to have the TNT Title headline over Danielson vs Sabre has naturally fueled fan speculation that AEW may see arguably its biggest debut ever take place tomorrow night.

Last month, it was reported that Edge's contract with WWE was expiring at the end of September, and that he and WWE had not been able to come to terms on a new deal. It was also reported that Edge was seen as likely to jump ship to AEW, although the man himself has never specifically confirmed or denied being in talks with the company. With Edge's longtime onscreen partner and rival, as well as real-life best friend, Christian Cage now set to compete in WrestleDream's main event, more fans than ever before now believe that the man otherwise known as Adam Copeland will end the night by making his AEW arrival.