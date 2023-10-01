Backstage Update On Becky Lynch's Injury Following WWE NXT No Mercy

Becky Lynch was successful in defending her NXT Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton on Saturday but the Extreme Rules match left the champion battered. Lynch recently shared photos of her bruises and wounds from the match but now Fightful Select has more details on the extent of the damage done to "The Man."

According to the report, Lynch required 11 stitches in her arm to repair a laceration that occurred during the match, but Lynch is said to be ok and will likely miss little if any action while she heals from the wound. Lynch won the title from Stratton last month, after Stratton accidentally, erroneously referred to Lynch as a former NXT Champion, lighting a fire under Lynch to capture the title.

Lynch's condition likely has those in "WWE NXT" breathing a sigh of relief, as Lynch has been a major ratings draw to the Tuesday night program, with her match with Stratton bringing viewership numbers to the show that haven't been seen in years. Alongside WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio, Lynch is one of the main roster stars that are upping NXT's profile in the midst of media rights negotiations which has already seen the USA Network pick up "WWE SmackDown" from FOX. Lynch and Mysterio's tenure on the developmental show, as well as recent NXT appearances on main roster programming, like Dragon Lee recently appearing on "WWE Raw" to challenge North American Champion Mysterio are ways to keep the Tuesday night show on fans' minds.