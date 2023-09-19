Dragon Lee To Face Dominik Mysterio For NXT NA Title On Next Monday's WWE Raw

Tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" opened with a rematch from Money In the Bank between Cody Rhodes and the "NXT" North American Champion Dominik Mysterio. Following the standard "What do you wanna talk about?" from Rhodes and the crowd's obligatory serenade of boos toward Mysterio, the match itself was a quick one, with Rhodes prevailing after a Cody Cutter and a Cross-Rhodes. But a prematch cameo in the crowd from "NXT's" Dragon Lee was the most noteworthy portion of the segment.

As noted on-screen and confirmed by WWE afterward on X, Lee will challenge Mysterio for the "NXT" North American Championship on "Raw" next week. The match will be Lee's main roster debut in WWE and his second attempt at dethroning Mysterio, having fallen short in early August on an episode of "NXT" despite having Mysterio's father, Rey, in his corner.

The announcement follows an exchange between Lee and Mustafa Ali last week on "NXT" in which Lee accused Mysterio, who served as special guest referee, of a fast count leading to Ali's victory. Ultimately, Ali promised to give Lee the first shot at the title once he defeats Mysterio at No Mercy but now this story takes a little bit of a left turn, with Lee first getting another chance to vie for the belt on "Raw."

With that in mind, one has to wonder whether or not Ali will find his way back to "Raw" himself next week, simply to keep an eye on things or perhaps to make sure his shot at Mysterio's title at No Mercy remains intact.