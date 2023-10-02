Shawn Michaels Provides An Update On Plans For Gable Steveson On WWE NXT

During the "WWE NXT" No Mercy media call, WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels gave an update on where Olympic gold medalist Gable Stevenson stands with the developmental brand.

"Certainly, I have every intention of using Gable, so for me, honestly it's me, you know, Gable has obviously a number of outside commitments and it's just me trying to figure out what's the best way I can work with that with him," said Michaels. "I, obviously, don't ever want to get in the way of any of his personal goals. So that's what we're doing now is just trying to find out — we've had him on live events, which have been just fantastic down here in South Florida and Central Florida."

Michaels later added that they are trying to get his schedule as "best organized" so they can eventually sit down to "map things out." The Hall of Famer also said that the young "NXT" star has been "fantastic."

Stevenson's debut match was against Baron Corbin at the "NXT" Great American Bash PLE on July 30, which has been his only televised WWE match to date. His last match was at a non-televised "NXT" show on September 23, where he defeated Myles Borne.

The Olympian officially signed with WWE back in September 2021, in the first-ever exclusive NIL agreement. Stevenson's brother is "NXT" Superstar Damon Kemp, who was part of the WWE Performance Class of Summer 2021, and a former member of the Diamond Mine stable. The two brothers actually faced each other in tag team action at a house show on September 22, where Stevenson and The Creed Brothers defeated Kemp, Borne, and Charlie Dempsey.